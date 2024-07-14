iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Cut by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.67. 937,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,234. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.10. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

