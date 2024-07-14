iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

