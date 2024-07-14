Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Itafos Price Performance

MBCF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Itafos has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Get Itafos alerts:

About Itafos

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.