Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $58,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of J stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $143.93. 597,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,912. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

