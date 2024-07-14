Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

