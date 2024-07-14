Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance
Shares of JTTRY remained flat at $17.05 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.
Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile
