Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 451,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

