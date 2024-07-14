JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.4 %

JKS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 572,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.