JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.4 %
JKS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 572,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
