JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $66.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.74. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

