JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

