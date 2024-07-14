JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $242.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.89.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $211.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.