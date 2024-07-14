JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $165.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.83.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $151.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

