Kazia Therapeutics’ (KZIA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 123.26% from the company’s current price.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.