KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 226.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,804 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

