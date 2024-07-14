KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 605,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. 3,586,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.