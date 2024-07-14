KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian by 737.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.45. 1,477,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,006,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,006,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,682 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,951 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

