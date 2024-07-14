KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,472,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $483.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.