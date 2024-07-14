KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.