KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Booking by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $90.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,026.43. The company had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,849.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,656.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,051.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

