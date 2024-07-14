KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $758.49. 909,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.