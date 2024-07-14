KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.77. 4,019,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

