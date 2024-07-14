KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 1,358,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,361. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

