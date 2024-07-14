KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $518.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.63. The firm has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

