KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.70. 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,080. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.