KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.65. 248,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,393. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.72. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

