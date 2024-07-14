Kevin James Mackenzie Buys 36,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

