KeyCorp Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $180.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

NASDAQ TER opened at $156.33 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

