KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

