KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,890,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 36,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 14,484,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

