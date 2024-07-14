KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $917.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,887 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

