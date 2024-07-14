Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $389.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.51 and a 200-day moving average of $423.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $196,358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after buying an additional 178,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,478,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

