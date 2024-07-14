Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Senior Officer Amal Khouri Sells 10,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00.

Amal Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$116,022.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.89 million, a P/E ratio of -35.75, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.61. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.