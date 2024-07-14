KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.66

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $26.05. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 28,503 shares trading hands.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

