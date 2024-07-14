Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

