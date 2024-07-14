Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.1 %

Landstar System stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

