Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.

LEA stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Lear by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Lear by 307.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

