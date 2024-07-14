Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Prothena Co. plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Prothena has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Prothena by 7,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.