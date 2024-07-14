Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $507.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $504.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $557.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.42. Lennox International has a one year low of $328.94 and a one year high of $572.21.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

