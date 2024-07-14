Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.46% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.