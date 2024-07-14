LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 42.8% in June

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LexinFintech Price Performance

LX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 661,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,407. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LexinFintech by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.