LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 42.8% in June

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 661,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,407. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
