Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Buys 289,488 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,509,420.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

LGF-B opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

