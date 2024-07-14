Lipe & Dalton Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $157.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

