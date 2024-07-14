Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 314,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,676,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,206,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,770 shares of company stock valued at $20,023,161 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 1,185,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

