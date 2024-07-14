Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.87 million and $11.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,366,434 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,338,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00347784 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
