LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LogicMark Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LogicMark stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,184. LogicMark has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 86.78% and a negative net margin of 148.63%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LogicMark will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

