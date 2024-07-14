Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.