MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.0700 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 14% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $233.27 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

