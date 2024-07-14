Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $198,597.96

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $198,597.96 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,758.34 or 0.99979655 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000447 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,665.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.