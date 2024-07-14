Maiar DEX Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $201,480.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.01 or 1.00093100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000447 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,665.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

