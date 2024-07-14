Malibu Boats, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Malibu Boats in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of MBUU opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $692.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $60.72.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
